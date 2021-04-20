Live

Watch CBSN Live

New documentary looks at life of JFK Jr.

Like his father, John F. Kennedy Jr. left us too soon. From childhood, he lived under a media microscope. As a young man, he forged a successful career as assistant district attorney of New York, co-founder of the political magazine "George" and more. But 17 years ago, the 38-year-old died in a plane crash, along with his wife and her sister. A New documentary, "I am JFK Junior," offers an intimate look at his life through those who knew him best. Rosemarie Terenzio, a close friend of JFK Jr. and the film's director and producer, Derik Murray, join "CBS This Morning: Saturday" to discuss the film and look back at his life.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.