New documentary looks at life of JFK Jr. Like his father, John F. Kennedy Jr. left us too soon. From childhood, he lived under a media microscope. As a young man, he forged a successful career as assistant district attorney of New York, co-founder of the political magazine "George" and more. But 17 years ago, the 38-year-old died in a plane crash, along with his wife and her sister. A New documentary, "I am JFK Junior," offers an intimate look at his life through those who knew him best. Rosemarie Terenzio, a close friend of JFK Jr. and the film's director and producer, Derik Murray, join "CBS This Morning: Saturday" to discuss the film and look back at his life.