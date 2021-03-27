Live

Watch CBSN Live

New documentary explores history of US Navy SEALs

Former Navy Seal Jeff Bramstedt and Bill Doyle, Co-Producers of the new documentary "Navy SEALs - Their Untold Story," talk about the history of the elite military force and the men who become the clandestine commandos.
