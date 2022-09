New documentary covers Las Vegas mass shooting A new documentary series takes an in-depth look at one of the deadliest mass shootings in modern U.S. history. Roughly five years after the 2017 Las Vegas shooting, "11 Minutes" is premiering exclusively on Paramount+, which is owned by CBS News' parent company. Storme Warren, a survivor of the massacre, joins CBS News to discuss his experience being interviewed for the documentary and how he's been affected by the tragedy.