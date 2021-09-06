New documentary chronicles FBI response to 9/11 20 years after attack After the World Trade Center collapsed during the 9/11 attacks, FBI agents were forced to evacuate their New York headquarters. They transformed a nearby parking garage into the bureau's new command center and launched one of the most important and complex investigations in U.S. history. Retired FBI agent Kris Kottis joined CBSN with a preview of the new Paramount+ documentary "26th Street Garage: The FBI's Untold Story of 9/11."