New documentary aims to educate, reframe view of ADHD Attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder affects millions of Americans - including nearly 10% of children. A new documentary, "The Disruptors," aims to reframe our view of ADHD and highlight many high-profile people who harnessed their ADHD to achieve great success. Dr. Yamalis Diaz and filmmaker Nancy Armstrong join "CBS Mornings" to discuss the film and what they want people to know about ADHD.