New DNA technology changed fate of rape case

CBS' "48 Hours" looked at a 1989 rape case in Indiana that put two men in jail. The men have always maintained their innocence. "48 Hours" senior executive producer Susan Zirinsky joined CBSN with how new DNA technology reopened the case.
