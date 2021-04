New discount site Jet goes head-to-head with Amazon Amazon.com is dealing with new competition, as membership-only site Jet.com launched Tuesday with a free trial period. Jet is already selling more than four-and-a-half million products. Subscriptions will cost about $50 a year. CBS News business analyst Jill Schlesinger joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss whether Jet.com is shaking up the online retail business model.