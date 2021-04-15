New details revealed about Congressman Gaetz's 2018 Bahamas trip Prosecutors are continuing to investigate Florida Representative Matt Gaetz for federal sex crimes, and the details of a 2018 trip to the Bahamas could be crucial to their probe. The Republican is accused of violating sex trafficking laws and having an inappropriate sexual relationship with an underage girl. Gaetz denies all allegations, and last week called them quote "wild conspiracy theories." Marc Caputo, a national political reporter for Politico, joins CBSN's Lana Zak to discuss.