New details on Maine shooting suspect revealed at news conference Authorities are attempting to locate 40-year-old Robert R. Card as a suspect in the Maine shootings that killed at least 18 people, officials said during a Thursday morning press conference. Card is considered armed and dangerous. CBS News correspondent Elaine Quijano is in Lewiston with more on the shooting, and former Secret Service agent Charles Marino joins CBS News to discuss what we know about the suspect.