Live

Watch CBSN Live

New details on alleged NYC, NJ bomber

Law enforcement sources say accused bomber Ahmad Khan Rahami may have been casing out the Chesea neighborhood of New York City two days before the bombing. CBS News senior investigative producer Pat Milton joins CBSN with the latest details.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.