New details emerge about female San Bernardino attacker As authorities continue to search the crime scene in San Bernardino, California, new details are emerging about Tashfeen Malik. The Islamic State of Iraq and Syria described Malik and her husband as "supporters" of the group in an online radio broadcast. ISIS called Syed Farook and Malik "soldiers of the caliphate" for bursting into a holiday potluck for the San Bernardino County Health Department and killing 14 people. Carter Evans reports.