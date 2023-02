New data shows majority of U.S. flights departed on time this fall New data from the Bureau of Transportation Statistics shows more than 4 out of 5 U.S. domestic flights departed on time in November 2022. However, that data does not include Southwest Airlines' meltdown over the holiday season. Flightaware spokeswoman and former airline pilot Kathleen Bangs joins CBS News' Errol Barnett and Lana Zak with more.