WorldView: New COVID-19 variant accounts for 1 in 10 cases in England A variant of the Delta virus that is more infectious, but is less likely to cause symptoms, now accounts for more than 1 in 10 COVID-19 cases in England, while the head of the Women's Tennis Association casts doubt on an email attributed to missing Chinese tennis player Peng Shuai. Ian Lee reports for CBSN AM from London on these and other stories from around the world.