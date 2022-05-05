Watch CBS News

New COVID cases spike nationwide

COVID-19 cases are on the rise in more than 40 states, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The increase comes as the U.S. nears 1 million COVID deaths. Nikki Battiste has the latest.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.