New coronavirus infections in Asia spur fears of resurgence China reported 108 new coronavirus cases on Monday, its highest number in almost six weeks. Travel restrictions ended in the country just last week, including in the city of Wuhan, where the global pandemic originated. After 100 people who recovered in South Korea tested positive again, new worries over a viral reactivation have risen. Ramy Inocencio is in Japan, where the northern island of Hokkaido has redeclared a state of emergency due to a resurgence of infections.