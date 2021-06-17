New chapter in U.S.-Russia relations after Biden-Putin summit in Geneva President Biden's eight-day trip overseas culminated with a summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin. While Mr. Biden said he accomplished his goal of restarting diplomacy with Russia, it's not clear if progress was made on key issues. CBS News senior White House and political correspondent Ed O'Keefe reports from Geneva on the summit, and former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine William Taylor, who is vice president of strategic stability and security at the U.S. Institute of Peace, spoke with CBSN's Tanya Rivero about what to expect moving forward.