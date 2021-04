Doctor on new CDC travel guidance and new COVID-19 variant found in U.S. The Transportation Security Administration screened over 1.5 million air travelers on the Friday before Easter, the most since the pandemic began. Before the holiday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued new travel guidance for people who have been vaccinated against COVID-19. Dr. Ron Elfenbein, the medical director and owner of First Call Medical Center, joined CBSN to discuss.