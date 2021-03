New CDC guidelines allow limited unmasked gatherings for fully vaccinated Americans New CDC guidelines are a "first step" toward a normal life. They say people who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 can gather in small groups together indoors without masks or social distancing. And those fully vaccinated can visit unvaccinated people who are from one household and low risk for severe COVID symptoms. Dr. David Agus joined "CBS This Morning" to explain the guidelines.