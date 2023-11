New cases of COVID variant BA.2.86 triple in 2 weeks, CDC says New cases of the latest COVID-19 variant BA.2.86 have tripled in the last two weeks, according to the Center for Disease Control. Most cases have been identified in New York and New Jersey. Dr. Bob Lahita, director of the Institute for Autoimmune and Rheumatic Diseases at St. Joseph Health, joined CBS News to discuss the variant.