New book showcases 50 American Santa Clauses working to make kids happy In any other year, children would be lining up to see Santa Claus this time of year -- but this is a holiday season unlike any other, so Santa is getting creative. He's finding out what kids want for Christmas through virtual visits or socially distanced appearances. Barry Petersen speaks to Denver photographer Ron Cooper, whose new book "We Are Santa: Portraits and Profiles" showcases 50 American Santas, who each want to bring holiday cheer.