New book reveals Trump admitted to downplaying severity of coronavirus to avoid panic President Trump has been caught on tape admitting he knew how deadly the coronavirus was back in February, despite public statements. In audio recordings obtained by the Washington Post, Mr. Trump tells journalist Bob Woodward he intentionally downplayed the virus to avoid creating a public panic. Paula Reid reports. (Disclosure: "Rage" is distributed by Simon & Schuster, a division of ViacomCBS)