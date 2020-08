New book highlights the four "Recurring Crises" of U.S. democracy A new book from two seasoned political writers is taking a look at what they say are the "four threats" to American democracy, and examines how these issues spiked alarmingly at different points in U.S. history. Jeff Glor spoke to authors Suzanne Mettler and Robert Lieberman about "Four Threats: The Recurring Crises of American Democracy."