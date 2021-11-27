New book highlights story of resilience after Tree of Life shooting Over the last three years, the Jewish community in the Squirrel Hill neighborhood of Pittsburgh has come to rely on hope. In October of 2018, 11 Jews were murdered while worshipping in a local synagogue. The horrific attack is the subject of a new book, “Squirrel Hill: The Tree of Life Synagogue Shooting and the Soul of a Neighborhood.” Author Mark Oppenheimer spoke to Dana Jacobson about how the entire community rallied, illuminating the idea of hope, to overcome the darkness of hate.