New book goes behind the scenes of the Trump presidency and re-election campaign A new book offers a collection of one-on-one interviews with friends and staffers of former President Donald Trump, and even Mr. Trump himself. Michael C. Bender, author of "Frankly, We Did Win This Election: The Inside Story of How Trump Lost," spoke with Anne-Marie Green and Vladimir Duthiers on CBSN about his interactions with the former president, Trump's reaction to the George Floyd video and the effect his COVID-19 diagnosis had on his re-election campaign.