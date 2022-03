New book examines how Sandy Hook shooting conspiracy theories spread On December 14, 2012, a gunman shot and killed 20 first-graders and six adults at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut. The new book "Sandy Hook: An American Tragedy and the Battle for Truth" examines how conspiracy theories about the shooting spread. Elizabeth Williamson, the book's author and a writer for the New York Times, joined CBS News' Jericka Duncan and Vladimir Duthiers to discuss.