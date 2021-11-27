New book examines 14-year construction process of the Brooklyn Bridge The Brooklyn Bridge has been an indelible part of the New York City skyline for 140 years. When it was completed in 1883, it was hailed as an engineering marvel and called the Eighth Wonder of the World. It also linked what were then two of America's largest cities -- New York and Brooklyn. The story of its construction is a drama in itself and now a new book, "Building the Brooklyn Bridge," gives readers an inside view of the 14-year construction process that has been largely out of sight, until now. Michelle Miller has the details.