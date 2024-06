New book captures firsthand accounts of how D-Day came together On June 6, 1944, the Allied forces crossed the English Channel and invaded Nazi-occupied France on the beaches of Normandy. The event, known as D-Day, marked a pivotal turning point in World War II. Author Garrett Graff compiled firsthand accounts of the historic day in his new book "When the Sea Came Alive," and joins CBS News to discuss how he did it.