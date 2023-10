New bodycam video shows police response to Maui wildfire Newly-released police bodycam footage captured the chaos and devastation which confronted officers as they responded to the wildfire in Lahaina, Maui, in August, as flames tore through the historic town. The island's warning sirens did not sound, and with no fire trucks in sight, officers cut fences to try and create an escape path. Jonathon Vigliotti has more.