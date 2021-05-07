New blood pressure guidelines for "silent, deadly health crisis" The first new blood pressure guidelines in 14 years will likely bring a major change in treatment. Eleven medical groups including the American Heart Association are redefining the danger zone: the bar for systolic blood pressure is lowered from 140 points to 130. This means an estimated 31 million more people could be diagnosed with high blood pressure. Cardiologist Dr. Tara Narula joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss the impact of the new guidelines.