New balloon capsule could take bite out of obesity The FDA is reviewing a new type of gastric balloon that starts as a pill. In clinical trials, patients who were 40 to 60 pounds overweight lost an average of nearly seven percent of their body weight in six months. But the treatment is more complicated. Dr. Christine Ren-Fielding, chief of bariatric surgery at NYU Langone Medical Center who treats patients with one of the two existing balloon devices, joins "CBS This Morning" to explain how the method works.