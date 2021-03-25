Live

Watch CBSN Live

New app Good2Go aims to verify sexual consent

An app aimed at college students tries to make sure there's no confusion when two people consent to sex. The creator, Lee Ann Allman was inspired by her own children's college experiences. KPIX's Joe Vazquez reports.
