New "48 Hours" episode on the suspicious death of Megan Parra A new "48 Hours" investigation tells the story of one Louisiana family's nearly decade-long search for justice. In 2014, Megan Parra was found shot in her home. Her death was ruled a suicide, but Parra's family had doubts. They eventually took matters into their own hands and started to review evidence from the case for themselves. CBS News' lead national correspondent David Begnaud, on assignment for "48 Hours," shares a preview.