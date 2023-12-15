New "48 Hours" episode investigates death of Maria Muñoz In the early morning of Sept. 22, 2020, Officer Gregorio De La Cruz responded to a call at a home in Laredo, Texas. At the top of the stairs of the house, Joel Pellot, dressed in surgical scrubs, was performing CPR on his wife, 31-year-old Maria Muñoz. Paramedics and police jumped in to help, but at 3:58 a.m. local time, less than three hours after Pellot called 911, his wife was declared dead inside their home. CBS News' Erin Moriarty reports on what happened.