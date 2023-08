"Never Seen Again" Season 4 | Official Trailer The Paramount+ original true crime series "Never Seen Again" is back with all new mysteries and theories in Season 4. "Never Seen Again" tells the story of someone who vanishes into thin air, leaving behind a trail of evidence but often no smoking gun. It untangles every possible theory, following each twist, turn and red herring, taking the viewer on a suspenseful detective journey that lands on one final question: Can you solve this case?