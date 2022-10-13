Watch CBS News

Netflix to launch ad-supported plan in November

Netflix is launching a new and cheaper subscription plan next month, but it will include commercials. The "basic with ads" plan will cost $6.99 and will include 15 to 30-second ads before and during shows and films.
