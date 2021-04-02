Live

Watch CBSN Live

Netflix reportedly considering "Full House" remake

TVLine is reporting that Netflix is planning a remake of the hit '80s sitcom "Full House." The show will reportedly be called "Fuller House," featuring cameos with the original stars. CBSN's Carter Evans and Vladimir Duthiers look at the hype.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.