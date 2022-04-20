Watch CBS News

Netflix | 60 Minutes Archive

From 2006, Lesley Stahl's interview with Reed Hastings, founder and CEO of Netflix, the online DVD rental service whose subscribers (at that time) paid a flat monthly fee to order DVDs over the Internet, which were then sent to them by regular mail.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.