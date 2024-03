Netanyahu to address Senate GOP, Blinken visiting Saudi Arabia for cease-fire talks Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is expected to address Senate Republicans via video Wednesday, a day after again pushing for an offensive in the Gaza city of Rafah, where more than a million displaced people have sought shelter. That comes as U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken again heads to the Middle East for cease-fire talks. CBS News foreign correspondent Chris Livesay has more.