Netanyahu says Israel will have "security responsibility" in Gaza after war It is not clear who would run Gaza -- home to some 2.3 million people -- if Israel's military takes Hamas out of the Palestinian territory, but Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu hinted Monday about his vision. "I think Israel will, for an indefinite period, have the overall security responsibility, because we've seen what happens when we don't have it," he told ABC News. BBC News correspondent Paul Adams joins CBS News from Jerusalem with more.