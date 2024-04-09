Netanyahu says date has been set for Israeli ground offensive in Rafah Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is vowing to move forward with the IDF ground offensive in Rafah that the U.S. and other allies have been urging Israel to avoid. In a new statement, Netanyahu said his forces had set a date for the offensive. CBS News senior foreign correspondent Holly Williams has more on the current situation in Gaza and Sebastian Usher, Middle East analyst for BBC News, joined CBS News to discuss Netanyahu's latest statement.