Netanyahu rejects calls for drawdown in Gaza; Biden admits strikes on Houthis aren't working Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday rejected calls to scale back the IDF offensive in Gaza and told the U.S. he doesn't support the solution of a Palestinian state. South of Israel, in Yemen, the U.S. launched more airstrikes against Houthi rebels that continue to attack commercial shipping in the area. President Biden conceded the strikes aren't stopping the Houthi attacks. CBS News foreign correspondent Chris Livesay has more.