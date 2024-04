Netanyahu insistent on Rafah invasion regardless of push for hostage deal Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is again signaling he will go ahead with a ground invasion of the southern Gaza city of Rafah, despite pleas from thousands of protesters to broker a deal to bring back the rest of the hostages held by Hamas. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is in Israel to try to get Hamas to accept a deal. Debora Patta has the latest.