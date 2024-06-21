Netanyahu increasingly at odds with own military and U.S. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is starting to look like a man alone on an island after the collapse of his war cabinet and the admission by the IDF's chief spokesperson that Hamas cannot be destroyed, contradicting Netanyahu's stated goal for Israel's war in Gaza. What's more, the White House is expressing dismay with and denying Netanyahu's claim that the U.S. is withholding weapons from Israel. CBS News foreign correspondent Chris Livesay has the latest on the war and John Bresnahan, co-founder of Punchbowl News, joined CBS News to discuss Netanyahu's situation.