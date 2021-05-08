Live

Watch CBSN Live

Netanyahu applauds U.S. decision on Jerusalem

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called President Trump’s announcement Wednesday recognizing Jerusalem as the capital of Israel “courageous and just.” CBS News correspondent Seth Doane joins CBSN with more on reaction to the announcement.
