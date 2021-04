Nelly needs your help paying his tax bill Nelly hasn't been paying his taxes, prompting the IRS to hit the St. Louis-born rapper with a $2.4 million tax lien. According to calculations by "Spin Magazine," fans would need to stream the Nelly hit "Hot in Here" on Spotify at least 287 million times in order to pay off Nelly's tax bill. The article prompted #hotinherrrestreamingparty and #savenelly to explode on Twitter.