Live

Watch CBSN Live

Neil Diamond returns to roots on new album

He hasn't stopped writing songs since he first picked up a guitar in the 1950s. The singer, known for his stadium-sized anthems, released his 32nd album earlier this week. Diamond speaks to Anthony Mason about why he has to keep making music.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.