Live

Watch CBSN Live

Neil deGrasse Tyson's family on how he inspires

In this web exclusive, correspondent Martha Teichner talks with Toni Tyson, the mother of astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson, and Neil's sister, Lynn, on how he has succeeded at demystifying science for his audience.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.