Neil deGrasse Tyson on new book and having a "cosmic perspective" Astrophysicist and Hayden Planetarium director Neil deGrasse Tyson has a new book that offers a pocket-sized primer of our understanding of the universe titled "Astrophysics for People in a Hurry." He joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss the recent findings about his favorite planet, Saturn, his new book and how you can apply the laws of physics to everyday life.