Live

Watch CBSN Live

"Neighbors" stars on classic frat comedies

Zac Efron, Seth Rogen, Dave Franco and Rose Byrne are starring in the new frat comedy, "Neighbors," from director Nicholas Stoller. CBS News' Ken Lombardi spoke to the stars about some of their all-time favorite frat-themed films.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.