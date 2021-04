Neighbors report Danielle Nemetz shooting On Oct. 16, 2014, Danielle Nemetz, 19, was shot and killed by her husband Skylar Nemetz, 20, in their Lakewood, Wash., apartment. Neighbors placed two 911 calls after hearing a gunshot. Skylar was charged with murder, but his defense says it was an accident and that these 911 calls show a distraught and panicked husband, not a cold-blooded killer. For more, watch "48 Hours: The Soldier's Wife," Saturday, July 8 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.